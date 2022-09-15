BPCL disinvestment plans stalled as of now: Oil minister Hardeep Puri

-
ALSO READ
Crude oil output to go up substantially from next year: Petroleum Secy
BPCL extends losses into 3rd day as Centre calls off privatisation process
Hardeep Puri to lead delegation to global LNG meet in Milan on Monday
Helter-skelter shelter: Why are Rohingya refugees in the news again?
Vedanta sees QoQ fall in profit and revenue; stock ends in the green
-
The disinvestment plans for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) are not on the table currently, a report by TheEconomic Times (ET) quoted oil and petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri as saying.
In May, the centre stopped all the disinvestment-related activities of the public entity. In August, reports stated that the government would soon re-initiate the proceedings. However, the plans seem to be stalled as of now.
The government currently owns a 52.98 per cent stake in the oil major. It had sought to sell its entire stake in the disinvestment process.
Minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad said that investors had expressed their inability to continue with the disinvestment process owing to geopolitical and energy transition issues.
In May, two out of three bidders had walked away from the process due to a lack of clarity on the pricing, ET added. The three bidders were Vedanta Group, Apollo Global Management Inc and I Squared Capital Advisors.
The ongoing war in Ukraine has exacerbated the geopolitical complications. Both the countries involved in the war, Ukraine and Russia, are major suppliers of oil and natural gas to countries across the world.
Brent crude oil prices have shot up from $70 per barrel in November 2021 to $94 per barrel in October 2022. They have stayed above the $100-mark for a considerable part of 2022.
However, Russia is providing oil at discounted rates to India. The government has stood by its decision to buy the oil at a discounted price despite several allegations by western countries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU