Cabinet approves strategic sale of govt stake in BPCL, 4 other CPSEs

-
ALSO READ
No liquidity crisis, says FM Sitharaman after bankers meeting
Challenges for Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman finance minister
Nirmala Sitharaman's appointment as finance minister surprises Dalal Street
No liquidity crisis: FM after 'tonic-like' meeting with private banks
MSMEs to get pending GST refunds within 30 days: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
The sale of stake in BPCL would exclude the company's Numaligarh Refinery, Sitharaman clarified. The refinery will not be part of the disinvestment process. BPCL’s 61 per cent stake in numaligarh refinery in Assam will be moved to another goverment entity.
The sale of stake will include transfer of management control to the strategic buyers in each of the five CPSEs.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU