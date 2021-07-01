Broad categories register 'medium' risks for financial system: RBI survey

The RBI systemic risk survey in April-May found broad categories — global, macroeconomic, financial market, institutional and general — registering ‘medium’ risks for the financial system. This is an improvement from ‘high’ institutional risk in the previous two survey rounds.

Within the major categ­ories, however, this time certain components were rated as ‘high’ risk.

For example, commodity price risk, domestic growth and infla­tion, fiscal deficit, corporate vulnerabilities, equity price volatility, banks’ assets quality and capital requir­ement, credit growth and cyber risk were high, while risks relating to global growth and pace of infra development were seen as having waned.