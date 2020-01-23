Budget 2020 wishlist: Here are the key challenges for retail sector

Here are the key challenges:
- Multiple regulations and regulators governing the sector
- Low consumption demand leading to reduction in investments and profitability
- Lack of alignment between Centre and state on applicability of laws/regulations and compliance therein leading to increased cost of doing business
- Inadequate physical and digital infrastructure affecting efficiencies in supply chain management
- Seek alignment between sectoral policies and regulations - Multiple laws and regulations govern the retail sector, including economic and product specific regulations like FSSA, legal metrology, Drugs and cosmetics. Further there are disparities in interpretation and implementation at all levels of the government. Thus, there is a need to align and harmonize the multiple policies and regulations to facilitate ease of doing business
- Avenues for financing and linkages with Global value chains: Retail is a complex ecosystem with extensive backward and forward linkages having intricate distribution network and infrastructure requirements. An enabling investment environment that supports the businesses to scale up their value chain and help companies integrate with the global value chains is the need of the hour
