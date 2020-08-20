Build systems for space sector growth with private presence: Anand Mahindra

Industrialists Anand Mahindra, chairman of and Sunil Mittal, chairman, Bharti Enterprises, have urged the Government to build structures and systems that were not existing earlier, along with light-touch policies to enable the space sector to grow with private sector participation.

Meanwhile, Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) officials have said that the space activities bill, a new navigation policy, and satellite and remote sensing policies are in the final stages and that the agency would guide private players on how to plan and strategise.

Speaking at a webinar on 'Unlocking India’s Potential in Space Sector’ on Thursday, Mahindra said India should now progress to a space-faring nation from a space exploration nation.

He said the global space sector is expected to touch $3.3 trillion by 2045 from $350 billion in 2018. India's share is miniscule.

Public-private partnership will help India increase the share and take the country towards a space-faring nation. "We're at an important juncture of space commercialisation. India is looking at a huge opportunity," said Mahindra.





Taking the example of the famous mythology of Narasimha Avatar, he asked the sector to think differently, while calling for structural changes.

He said cost efficiency, high-end engineering skills and frugal engineering will propel Indian space sector. “We possess all the three and we have proved it in missions like Mangalyaan (India's Mars Orbiter Mission).”

Mittal of Bharti Enterprises said "We should build light-touch, but very strong policies in terms of national security, and some of these guidelines need to be laid out clearly so that the private sector knows how it can operate within the overall policy framework."

Chairman K Sivan said the government’s decision to ban import of communication satellites throws up huge opportunity for private players.

Recently the government had banned import of 101 defence items to make the Indian defence industry self-reliant and boost indigenisation.

The list of imported embargoed items include satellites like GSAT 7R, GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals and Communication Satellite GSAT-7C.

Sivan also said the launch of small satellites also offers immense potential for the private sector and some private sector companies will soon realise their rockets.

According to him, the private sector participation in the space sector is healthy as it increases diversity, said Sivan adding that all the new reforms will not lead to get privatised. It will lead to look at research and development (R&D), capacity building and facilitate private sector participation.

He said the private sector will have to do its own R&D, funding, market studies and others while ISRO will provide the technical knowhow while the proposed Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) will be the regulatory body for the private players in the space sector.

Uma Maheshwaran, scientific secretary to Isro added Isro will continue to focus on new technology development, share its facilities with the private sector, and enable them to utilise existing infrastructure.

He added, the space activities bill is in an advanced stage. It will be a dedicated space legislation for India. Soon it will be soon be put up before the union Cabinet for its approval, following which it will be tabled in the Parliament.

The SAT Com (satellite communication) policy and remote sensing satellites policies are currently being reviewed. A new navigation policy will be formulated. He added, there is a need for having space exploration and launch vehicle policies.

All these would give clarity for private players and will help to plan and strategies.