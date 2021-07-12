Business activity back to pre-second wave levels of March 2021: Report

-
ALSO READ
Hiring activity declines by 15% in April amid second Covid-19 wave: Report
Markets to look beyond second Covid wave, say analysts; bet on cyclicals
Second Covid wave, global prices could derail Centre's FY22 subsidy maths
Want to keep children safe from Covid third wave? Follow the guidelines
By FY2022-end, our business will be twice of pre-Covid levels: Rapido
-
Business activity has climbed back to the pre-second wave levels with the seventh consecutive week of surge in levels as new coronavirus infection cases decrease, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.
The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) accelerated to 95.7 for the week ending Sunday, from 91.0 the previous week, it said, adding that it only 4.3 percentage points (pp) below the pre-pandemic levels of March 2020 and back to pre-second wave levels from mid-March.
Mobility indicators like Google's workplace and retail and recreation mobility indices surged by 5.1 pp and 7.4pp, respectively, from the previous week, the Apple driving index rose by 7.9pp. Power demand rose by 1.4 per cent week on week after a superlative 6.9 per cent rise the previous week, while the labour participation rate inched up to 40.6 per cent from 39.5 per cent, it said.
While data for June continue to largely confirm a sequential improvement on expected lines, early data for July are more mixed, the brokerage said, pointing to higher power demand amid a continued fall in railway freight revenues and lower GST E-way bills in the first week.
The pace of vaccination in July has so far struggled to pick up from the June average of 38 lakh doses per day, and the vaccinations are expected to rise at a faster pace from August, it said.
A key risk being monitored by the brokerage is whether the rapid rise in mobility increases the risk of a third wave.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU