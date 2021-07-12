Sundar Pichai says free and open internet is under attack globally

-
ALSO READ
The UN needs to start regulating the 'Wild West' of artificial intelligence
Google is at its peak, but employees see cracks and question CEO Pichai
Google Earth's Timelapse feature unfolds decades of planetary change in min
Working closely with Jio to build affordable smartphone: Google CEO Pichai
YouTube growing fast, Shorts gets 3.5 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai
-
Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned that free and open internet is under attack globally and several nations are restricting the flow of information.
In an interview with the BBC, he said that many countries are restricting the flow of information, and the model is often taken for granted.
He didn't refer to China directly but said: "None of our major products and services are available in China."
Pichai made it clear that the responsibility of steering the future of the internet should not be an onus of an individual "but rather a collective think tank that plots the course forward while taking into account the foundational pillars of the free internet".
He said that artificial intelligence is more profound than fire, electricity or the internet.
"I view it as the most profound technology that humanity will ever develop and work on. You know, if you think about fire or electricity or the internet, it's like that. But I think even more profound," he was quoted as saying in the report.
In an executive order signed last week, US president Joe Biden called for the restoration of net neutrality regulations.
"Big providers can use their power to discriminatorily block or slow down online services. The Obama-Biden Administration's FCC adopted 'Net Neutrality' rules that required these companies to treat all internet services equally, but this was undone in 2017," the order read.
In the order, "the President encourages the FCC to restore Net Neutrality rules undone by the prior administration."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU