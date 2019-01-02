JUST IN
Business Standard

Cabinet clears merger of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda

With the merger, BoB will become the third largest bank after State Bank of India and ICICI Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bank of Baroda

The government on Wednesday approved the merger of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB) to make it a globally competitive lender.

With the merger, BoB will become the third largest bank after State Bank of India and ICICI Bank.

"There will be no impact on the service conditions of the employees and there will be no retrenchment following the merger," Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters about decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

The merger has been designed to make BoB as merged entity, a globally competitive lender, Prasad added.
