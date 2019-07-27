Cabinet likely to soon decide on 2 ambitious semi-high speed train projects

The Union Cabinet is likely to soon take a call on two ambitious semi-high speed train projects, connecting New Delhi to Mumbai and Howrah, respectively. Together, the projects will need investment to the tune of about Rs 13,000 crore. “The entire infrastructure — including signalling and tracks — will be revamped,” said a government official who did not want to be named.

Semi-high speed trains are those travelling at a speed of 160-200 kmph. Bullet or high-speed trains travel at speeds above 300 kmph. The official also said Russian Railways will come out ...