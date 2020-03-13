- Parliament approves direct tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill by voice vote
- Pvt airports want fliers to pay more as Coronavirus hurts their profits
- Providing safety, security measures at stations: Railways to Delhi HC
- As markets get hysterical over Coronavirus, CEA says govt ready to step in
- New POCSO rules make law on sexual offences against children more stringent
- BS-VI transition, economic slowdown drag auto sales down 19.8% in Feb
- Global travel industry in agony as airlines cut flights, coronavirus grows
- Coronavirus: Exporters seek duty reduction, logistics support from Centre
- Coronavirus fear reduces inbound international air travel to India by 30%
- Coronavirus outbreak: Retail market could be set back by at least a quarter
Cabinet meet LIVE: FM Sitharaman, Goyal, Javadekar to brief media shortly
Cabinet has cleared a draft resolution scheme for cash-starved YES Bank. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a draft scheme of reconstruction for the lender. Follow LIVE UPDATES
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Cabinet meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Cabinet meet LIVE: Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar will brief media on the outcome of the cabinet meeting on Friday. The press conference comes at a time when the country is facing economic slowdown, coronavirus scare and Yes Bank crisis.
According to TV reports, the Cabinet has cleared a draft resolution scheme for cash-starved YES Bank. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a draft scheme of reconstruction for the lender, according to which the strategic investor in the bank would pick up 49 per cent stake and not reduce holding to under 26 per cent before three years from the date of capital infusion.
The Opposition has been targetting Centre over handling of economy and coronavirus outbreak. So far 73 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in India. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More