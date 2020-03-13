JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Cabinet meet LIVE: FM Sitharaman, Goyal, Javadekar to brief media shortly

Cabinet has cleared a draft resolution scheme for cash-starved YES Bank. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a draft scheme of reconstruction for the lender. Follow LIVE UPDATES

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Nirmala Sitharaman
The Cabinet meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Cabinet meet LIVE: Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar will brief media on the outcome of the cabinet meeting on Friday. The press conference comes at a time when the country is facing economic slowdown, coronavirus scare and Yes Bank crisis.

According to TV reports, the Cabinet has cleared a draft resolution scheme for cash-starved YES Bank. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a draft scheme of reconstruction for the lender, according to which the strategic investor in the bank would pick up 49 per cent stake and not reduce holding to under 26 per cent before three years from the date of capital infusion.

The Opposition has been targetting Centre over handling of economy and coronavirus outbreak. So far 73 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in India. World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
<