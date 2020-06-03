Govt approves changes to EC Act, permits farmers to sell produce freely

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment to the six-a-and-half decade old to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, a move that will transform the farm sector and help raise farmers' income.

The Cabinet also approved 'The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020' to ensure barrier free trade in agriculture produce.

The government also approved 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020' to empower farmers to engage with processors, aggregators, wholesalers, large retailers and exporters.





Announcing the Cabinet decisions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said,"This will go a long way in helping India's farmers while also transforming the agriculture sector."



The minister explained that these changes will enable farmers to sell their produce freely and not be restricted to just APMC markets. As per these changes farmers will be permitted to sell their produce all over India without any barrier.

The proposed amendment to the will allay fears of private investors of excessive regulatory interference, he said.

Tomar said that 'The Farming Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020' will promote barrier-free inter-state and intra-state trade and commerce outside the physical premises of markets notified under State Agricultural Produce Marketing legislations.

"This is a historic-step in unlocking the vastly regulated agricultural markets in the country," he said.





Tomar said that the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020' will empower farmers for engaging with processors, aggregators, large retailers, exporters etc., on a level playing field without any fear of exploitation.

These proposals were part of the Rs 20 trillion economic package announced to help those affected due to the lockdown clamped to fight the spread of Covid-19 disease.

Cabinet approves establishment of Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM & H) as a subordinate office under Ministry of AYUSH.





Briefing the media about the decisions of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said two labs the Ministry of AYUSH in Ghaziabad will also merge with it.

"The cabinet has approved the establishment of Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM & H) as a subordinate office under the Ministry of AYUSH. Two labs of Ghaziabad of the Ministry of AYUSH are also merging with it. This will ensure optimum utilisation of infrastructure, financial resources and human resources," he said.

He said it will also ensure standardization of Indian and other drugs.

"For consequential changes which are required in drugs and cosmetics rules, we have to re-decide to make necessary changes in rules also," he added.