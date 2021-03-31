Cabinet okays Rs 10,900 cr PLI for food processing units under 4 buckets

The union today approved the much anticipated production linked incentive scheme for the sector, paving the way for rapid expansion of Indian packaged food majors. With an approved outlay of Rs 10,900 crore the scheme aims to boost local production and export of food items in four categories, apart from special support for innovative items and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the sector.

Effective from financial year 2021-22, the scheme has been designed to offer incentives to selected food producers from India to expand their presence in foreign markets by growing production base, retail presence and marketing and branding in export markets. Taking 2021-22 as base year, the government aims to achieve an incremental production of Rs 33,494 crore by 2027-28. It also estimates to add 250,000 jobs by 2026-27.

Primarily, four key categories – ready to eat (RTE) and/or ready to cook (RTC), processed fruits and vegetables, marine products and mozzarella cheese will be given preference, where manufacturers will be incentivized based on their committed investments and incremental sales. While SMEs with innovative and organic portfolios in free range eggs and poultry meat will be covered by the scheme. A total of Rs 9,040 crore over six years have been allocated for larger producers against their incremental sales, with 2025-26 having the largest chunk of Rs 2,169 crore.

Further, Rs 1,500 crore will be offered as incentive to large manufacturers for their efforts in brand building in foreign markets and marketing initiatives like in store branding and occupying shelf space renting, among others.

While announcing the measures, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the scheme has potential to create employment opportunities. It is aimed at farmers getting better prices, while cutting farm produce wastage. It will increase the share of the processed food sector in India’s exports, the minister estimated.

A senior government official told Business Standard that several domestic and global companies like Nestle, Mother Dairy, Amul, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Kelloggs, among others, have already expressed their willingness to avail the scheme. According to secretary Pushpa Subramanyam, the ministry will issue an expression of interest (EoI) by the end of April.

According to sources, leading packaged food companies from Indian origin like ITC, Adani Wilmar and Marico are expected to benefit from the new as these have already chalked out massive expansion plans in the RTE and RTC categories.

While Adani Wilmar is rapidly growing its branded packaged RTC/RTE portfolio under its flagship Fortune brand, Marico has recently ventured into the space under its brand Saffola. According to Pawan Agarwal, chief financial officer at Marico, growing the foods business will be its primary focus area for the next couple of years.

“The approved today will be a game changer in boosting investments, agri-exports, farmer incomes and in building Indian brands for the global market. We compliment the Hon’ble Prime Minister for the Vision and the Government for spearheading this transformative step forward”, said Sanjiv Puri, chairman, ITC.

Apart from growing its presence in the RTE and RTC categories, ITC is working on expanding its processed vegetables, value-added dairy business and marine products. The conglomerate, in fact, has an established exports business for packaged shrimps. Sources said, Amul is keen on setting up lines to produce mozzarella cheese, while

Among foreign multinationals food and beverages major Nestle is expected to benefit from the scheme. Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director at the India unit earlier told Business Standard that the company will be open to availing the PLI once the details are in. Nestle has already unveiled a Rs 2,600 crore capacity expansion plan till 2024.

Currently, it exports instant noodles to a large number of countries with Indian diaspora, while most of the items it sells in Nepal and Bhutan are being exported from here. In 2020, it got Rs 647 crore or little over five percent from export sales.

Welcoming the new PLI a Nestlé India Spokesperson said, “We will be studying the details of the scheme and accordingly decide on next steps”.

To keep leakages in check, the government has kept a strict cap on the fund and in case manufacturers exceed initial commitment, the allocation will not be raised. Further, the scheme would be monitored at center by the Empowered Group of Secretaries chaired by the Secretary. The food processing ministry, the nodal agency for the scheme, will prepare an Annual Action Plan covering various activities for implementation of the scheme, apart from selection of applicants for coverage under the scheme, sanction and release of funds as incentives. Moreover, a third party evaluation and mid-term review mechanism would be built in the program, the government today said.

Apart from supporting the farm sector and building global food brands from India, the scheme also aims to cut agri-waste. As per estimates, over Rs 90,000 crore worth of agri-produce gets wasted in India every year.

According to Mohit Singla, chairman of Trade Promotion Council of India, value added exports will get a leg up with expansion of processing capacity and branding abroad.

(With inputs from Viveat Susan Pinto in Mumbai)