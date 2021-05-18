Cairn dispute: Govt sees no threat to privatisation of Air India

Cairn Energy’s attempt to sue Air India in the US will not affect the national carrier’s privatisation, which will take off without any disruptions, according to a top government official.

The sale of the airline to a private buyer will defeat Cairn Energy’s claim that it is legally indistinct from the sovereign, he said. In the divestment process of a public sector company, legal issues always crop up, and the government is equipped to handle them, the official said. “Cairn Energy is trying to pressurise the government to recover their dues, and trying to conclude ...