Can't understand US move to put India on currency watchlist: Commerce secy

-
ALSO READ
Podcast: Key threats to rupee's rally
Analysts see rupee at 76.5; Four factors that may guide the trajectory
Rupee will be in suspended animation for some time
Rupee falls below 75 to dollar on massive equity sell off; RBI intervenes
Rupee likely to end 2020 as the worst performing currency in Asia
-
Days after the US once again put India on its currency manipulator watchlist, India’s commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan on Tuesday said the move is an intrusion of the policy space of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
“I personally don’t understand its rationale or economic logic,” Wadhwan said, adding that India’s central bank is not accumulating reserves and its activity in the foreign exchange market is ‘perfectly balanced’.
“These are in my view a legitimate market based operations of a central bank. It is a mandate of the central bank to provide stability in the currency, as a result of which central banks buy and sell foreign currency. Our overall reserves have been fairly steady at $500-600 billion. We are not accumulating reserves. We have a steady pattern of reserves that fluctuates, based on market based transactions. The central bank’s activity in the foreign exchange market has been perfectly balanced and completely legitimate and within the accepted monetary policy mandate of the central banks across the world,” Wadhawan told reporters in a virtual briefing.
Last week, the US Department of Treasury put India in its monitoring list of countries for currency manipulation. According to its annual report, this was based on high dollar purchases by the RBI of close to 5% of gross domestic product (GDP), thereby breaching the two per cent threshold. Besides, India also has a large trade surplus with the US, which further widened in the financial year 2020-21.
“Treasury found that eleven economies warrant placement on Treasury’s “Monitoring List” of major trading partners that merit close attention to their currency practices: China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Ireland, Italy, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico,” according to an official statement released by the US Department of Treasury on April 16.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU