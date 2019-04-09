Capital goods and infrastructure firms report 19% slip in new orders

After a 51 per cent jump in FY18, new order wins for capital goods and infrastructure companies plunged 19 per cent in the last financial year. This year, the trend is likely to continue but the election outcome could be a major factor deciding the course.

Industry experts attributed the decline seen in FY19 to the slowdown in certain sectors, lack of financial and execution appetite for new projects and the absence of major orders. As many as 61 listed capital goods and infrastructure companies reported new orders with a combined value of Rs 2.12 trillion in FY19 — 19 per ...