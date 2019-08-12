Carmakers eye subscription, leasing to offset dwindling dealership sales

Car-makers, struggling with one of the longest slowdowns in decades, are driving an alternative revenue stream to counter falling sales from dealerships: Subscription, leasing and shared mobility solutions. In 2018, Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest car manufacturer, reported a 71 per cent growth in leasing, and Hyundai’s subscription business grew nearly six times since it launched in March 2019.

Mahindra, Toyota and Skoda have also announced plans for a subscription-based ownership models. Japanese major Nissan is expected to launch Nissan Intelligent Ownership for its ...