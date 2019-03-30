Cash-spot spreads spike to record high of 46 paise over huge dollar supply

A huge surplus of dollars in the market shot dollar-rupee cash-spot spread to a record high of 45-46 paise, from its usual 3-5 paise on the last working day of the fiscal 2018-19, partly because banks that failed to swap their dollars with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 26 had to shed their dollar holding to get rupee liquidity. Cash-spot is an interbank market that witnesses huge volume of transactions.

The market comprises three rates — spot, cash and tom (short for tomorrow). A “spot rate” is one at which a deal is settled in the second working day ...