India Inc's foreign borrowings fall 9 pc to USD 2.81 bn in Feb

India Inc's borrowings from foreign markets fell to USD 2.81 billion in February, down by 9 per cent as compared to the year-ago month, data from the showed Friday.

The domestic firms had raised as much as USD 3.1 billion through the (ECB) route in the corresponding month of 2018.

No firms tapped the rupee-denominated bonds route to borrow capital from foreign markets during February.

The entire fund mop-up during the month was done through the automatic route of ECB, showed the RBI data.

Among the major borrowers were (USD 550 million for overseas investment), (USD 400 million as working capital loan), Shriram Transport Company (USD 400 million for sub-lending) and (USD 300 million for sub-lending).

Housing raised USD 200 million for on-lending, HPCL Rajasthan 140.71 million for new project investment, and Services Centre Pvt Ltd USD 130.11 million for new project.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)