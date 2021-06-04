CEA K V Subramanian expects green shoots ahead of festive season

Chief economic advisor (CEA) K V Subramanian is expecting an economic recovery ahead of the festive season as around 700 million could be partially vaccinated by September. "Vaccinating about half the population would also help in containing the impact of the pandemic,’’ the CEA told Business Standard.

There had been some moderation in the momentum in the recovery that had been achieved in the last quarter of FY21, he said. The decline in April and a ‘’greater decline’’ in May could be contained, he pointed out citing improvement in some of the high ...