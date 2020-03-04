Central spending on farm sector show little growth without PM-KISAN

A cursory glance at the 2020-21 Union Budget numbers shows that spending on agriculture and allied activities has risen by a healthy over 91 per cent between 2018-19 actuals and the revised estimate of 2019-20 (the current financial year).

This sharp increase comes in a year when the government faces one of the steepest declines in gross revenue collections. However, a deeper dive into the numbers reveals that if the money spent on PM-KISAN disbursals is weaned out, total Central spending for agriculture and allied activities in 2019-20 as per the revised Budget estimates has risen ...