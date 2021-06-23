Centre allows BPOs with common telecom resources serve worldwide

-
ALSO READ
Centre further liberalises guidelines for BPO industry
SBI Cards m-cap tops Rs 1-trillion; Five factors that are driving the stock
Two steps to boost broadband usage
Outsourcing service provider BLS to help Amazon expand India footprint
Tamil Nadu ranks 2nd after AP in new job creation under IBPS scheme
-
The central government on Wednesday removed the distinction between domestic and international OSPs (Other Service Providers) allowing BPO centres with common telecom resources to serve customers located worldwide including in India.
Addressing a press conference, the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We have issued a guideline today that is very extensively liberalising the other service providers' guidelines. The guideline is revolutionary in nature that will make India a very favourable destination for the expansion of voice-related BPO centres. These guidelines are designed to put India as a very central and serious player in the entire international BPO and voice-related industry."
Prasad informed that India's BPO industry is one of the largest in the world. Today India's IT-BPM industry stands at USD 37.6 billion (2019-20), which is Rs 2.8 lakh crores approximately, giving job opportunities to lakhs of youths in the country. Further, it has a potential for double-digit growth reaching up to USD 55.5 billion that is Rs 3.9 lakh crores by 2025.
"The distinction between Domestic and International OSPs has been removed. A BPO centre with common Telecom resources will now be able to serve customers located worldwide including in India. EPABX (Electronic Private Automatic Branch Exchange) of the OSP can be located anywhere in the world. OSPs apart from utilising EPABX services of the Telecom Service Providers can also locate their EPABX at Third Party Data Centres in India," stated the union minister.
With the removal of the distinction between domestic and international OSP centres, the interconnectivity between all types of OSP centres is now permitted.
He further said, "Remote Agents of OSP can now connect directly with the Centralised EPABX/ EPABX of the OSP/ EPABX of the customer using any technology including broadband over wireline/ wireless. There is now no restriction for data interconnectivity between any OSP centres of the same company or group company or any unrelated company."
Prasad emphasised that DoT has already exempted Data-Based Services from the OSP regulations. In addition, the regulations exempted OSPs from the requirement of any registration. Also, no bank guarantees were to be furnished. Work from home and work from anywhere was also permitted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU