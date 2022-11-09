Centre allows trade settlement for export promotion schemes in Indian rupee

In a bid to facilitate and ease in Indian rupees, the of India on Wednesday allowed trade settlement in the Indian for export promotion schemes. With the amendment to the Foreign Trade Policy, invoicing, payment, and settlement of trade can now take place in .

"The of India has made suitable amendments in the and Handbook of Procedures to allow for Settlement in Indian Rupees (INR) i.e., invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports/imports in Indian Rupees. Accordingly, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had earlier introduced Para 2.52(d) vide Notification No. 33/2015-20 dated 16.09.2022 to permit invoicing, payment and settlements exports and imports in INR in sync with RBI’s A.P. (DIR Series) Circular No.10 dated11th July 2022," the announcement read.

"The updated provisions for Export Realisation in Indian rupees have been notified for, imports for exports (Para 2.46 of FTP), export performance for recognition as Status Holders (Para 3.20 of FTP), Realisation of export proceeds under Advance Authorisation (AA) and Duty-Free Authorisation (DFIA) schemes (Para 4.21 of FTP) and Realisation of Export Proceeds under Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme (Para 5.11 of HBP)," it added.

Accordingly, benefits/incentives/fulfilment of Export Obligations under the will be extended for realisations in Indian Rupees as per the RBI guidelines.

"Given the rise in interest in the internationalisation of the Indian Rupee, the given Policy amendments have been undertaken to facilitate and to bring ease in transactions in Indian Rupees," the government's announcement read.