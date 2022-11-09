JUST IN
Coal demand yet to peak in India, dry fuel still plays a key role: Joshi
Centre asks states to remove encroachments from national highways
Sugar mills clinch export deals within days of govt's approval, say dealers
Centre deregulates uplinking of satellite TV channels, revises guidelines
Chief labour commissioner to meet bank unions on proposed Nov 10 strike
New coal plants may be asked to have mandatory renewable power generation
FS Vinay Kwatra meets Pentagon official, discusses bilateral defence ties
Govt may release green bond framework today; financing under 9 categories
CO2 emissions from buildings, construction sector hit new high: Report
Thermal plants have adequate coal stocks at 25.6 million tonnes, says govt
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Agriculture Ministry okays setting up 100 fodder-centric FPOs in 2022-23
Business Standard

Centre allows trade settlement for export promotion schemes in Indian rupee

With the amendment to the Foreign Trade Policy, invoicing, payment, and settlement of trade can now take place in Indian rupee

Topics
International trade | Indian rupee | Indian export

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

In a bid to facilitate and ease international trade in Indian rupees, the government of India on Wednesday allowed trade settlement in the Indian currency for export promotion schemes. With the amendment to the Foreign Trade Policy, invoicing, payment, and settlement of trade can now take place in Indian rupee.

"The Government of India has made suitable amendments in the Foreign Trade Policy and Handbook of Procedures to allow for International Trade Settlement in Indian Rupees (INR) i.e., invoicing, payment, and settlement of exports/imports in Indian Rupees. Accordingly, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had earlier introduced Para 2.52(d) vide Notification No. 33/2015-20 dated 16.09.2022 to permit invoicing, payment and settlements exports and imports in INR in sync with RBI’s A.P. (DIR Series) Circular No.10 dated11th July 2022," the announcement read.

"The updated provisions for Export Realisation in Indian rupees have been notified for, imports for exports (Para 2.46 of FTP), export performance for recognition as Status Holders (Para 3.20 of FTP), Realisation of export proceeds under Advance Authorisation (AA) and Duty-Free Import Authorisation (DFIA) schemes (Para 4.21 of FTP) and Realisation of Export Proceeds under Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Scheme (Para 5.11 of HBP)," it added.

Accordingly, benefits/incentives/fulfilment of Export Obligations under the Foreign Trade Policy will be extended for realisations in Indian Rupees as per the RBI guidelines.

"Given the rise in interest in the internationalisation of the Indian Rupee, the given Policy amendments have been undertaken to facilitate and to bring ease in international trade transactions in Indian Rupees," the government's announcement read.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on International trade

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.