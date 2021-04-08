Centre approves Rs 1,210 crore highway projects in Uttarakhand: Gadkari

The Centre has approved 28 worth Rs 1,210.17 crore in Uttarakhand, union Minister said on Thursday.

These projects are for building 231.04 kms of highways.

"Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned 28 Projects of 231.04 Km worth 1210.17 Cr for the state of Uttarakhand," the road transport and highways minister said.

These include strengthening work of National Highway-309B on EPC (engineering, construction and procurement) mode in under State Public Works Department (PWD) with a budget of Rs 48.19 crore.

Besides, "construction of Rudraprayag tunnel of length 900.30 Mtr including approaches and one major bridge on river Alaknanda connecting NH-107 (Old NH-109) to NH-07 (Old NH-58) on EPC mode in the State has been sanctioned under State PWD with a budget Rs 248.51 Cr", Gadkari said.

The projects include rehabilitation and upgradation of Askot - Lipulekh on EPC basis for Phase-I under project Hirak of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Bharatmala Pariyojna with a budget of Rs 603.92 crore.

