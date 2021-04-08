Hiring activities rise marginally in March, says Naukri JobSpeak Index

-
ALSO READ
India sees December hiring activity up by 14%: Job portal Naukri
Employers keen on hiring freshers across job roles: TeamLease report
Hiring activities spike in Feb helped by digitisation: Report
Hiring activity registers 14% sequential growth in December: Report
Hiring to bounce back as most organisations lifted freeze: Naukri.com
-
Hiring activities rose marginally with job listings rising to 2,436 in March compared to February this year, according to a report.
The increase of three per cent in job listings on a month-on-month basis was mainly led by IT-software and retail sectors.
In February, the job listings stood at 2,356.
As per the latest Naukri JobSpeak Index, given the wave of digital transformation, the IT-software sector remains shielded and hiring continued to grow by 11 per cent in March.
The retail sector, which was severely impacted by the pandemic, is also seeing robust revival, with sequential hiring activities seeing an uptick of 15 per cent last month, as per the report.
The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website.
Key sectors such as oil and gas (7 per cent), accounting/ taxation/ finance (6 per cent) and telecom/ ISP (5 per cent) showed an uptick in hiring in March compared to February.
On the other hand, sectors such as BPO/ITES (1 per cent) and BFSI (1 per cent) witnessed a flat sequential trend.
With the second wave of COVID, education/ teaching (13 per cent), FMCG (10 per cent) and hotels/ airlines/ travel (8 per cent) sectors experienced a decline in sequential hiring in March, the report said.
All six metros and key tier-II cities witnessed sequential growth in hiring in March, except Kolkata (3 per cent) and Vadodara (2 per cent) that saw a slight decline in hiring.
Ahmedabad registered the highest hiring growth of 13 per cent amongst tier-II cities in March compared to February, the report noted.
Naukri.com Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal said that overall hiring activity showed a robust growth of 23 per cent in the January-March 2021 quarter compared to the October-December 2020 quarter.
According to him, the IT sector has been at the forefront of fueling this growth and it is encouraging to see sectors like retail and accounting/ finance also showing promising recovery over the past few months.
"With the economy opening up, recruiters are ready to hire again, and 83 per cent confirmed this in our latest Naukri Hiring Outlook survey," he added.
The demand for professionals in marketing/ advertising (10 per cent) and HR/ administration (8 per cent) roles also saw an uptick in March, while the demand in sales/BD (6 per cent) roles saw a sequential decline.
Hiring for professionals with 4-7 years' and 8-12 years' experience saw the highest sequential growth of 6 per cent in March this year. However, leadership hiring (those having over 16 years' experience) declined by 3 per cent last month compared to February.
On a year-on-year basis, there was a notable growth of 25 per cent in hiring in March compared to the same month last year, led by sectors including IT-software, medical/ hospital and retail, the report said.
Job opportunities in the IT-software (42 per cent), medical /hospital (33 per cent) and retail (24 per cent) sectors showed year-on-year growth. However, hospitality and travel sectors registered a decline of 11 per cent in hiring in March compared to the year-ago period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU