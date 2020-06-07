Centre considering extending cash support schemes for poor beyond June

It is learnt that central government officials are debating the extension of national-level cash support schemes for the poor beyond June. These include cash assistance of Rs 500 per month given to 200 million women with Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) bank accounts to make up for the immediate loss in income due to the countrywide Covid-19 lockdown.

Since last week, banks have begun to pay out last of the three tranches of monthly subsistence. Finance ministry officials said money has to be provided from the rural development ministry budget. Since the stakes are high, ...