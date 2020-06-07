Policies should be set keeping in mind everyone is in trouble, says Gadkari

The Narendra Modi government has focused on reviving the micro, small, and medium (MSME) sector through its stimulus packages.

In an interview with Megha Manchanda & Jyoti Mukul, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSME Nitin Jairam Gadkari underscores the need for the Indian economy to remain competitive through cost reduction, while admitting that all stakeholders, including state and central governments, are in a problem. Edited excerpts: How far the change in MSME definition alone will address problems in the sector? The definition was last changed in 2006 ...