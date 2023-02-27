JUST IN
Centre forms panel to prepare road map for health care regulations
India-Gulf Cooperation Council trade talks likely to resume in March
Power play in the coal economy: Tracking Chhattisgarh unofficial levy row
PM releases Rs 16,000 cr to farmers in latest installment under PM-KISAN
India may miss 2030 deadline for over half of health SDGs: Lancet study
Himachal govt approves setting up of eight heliports in 2023: Officals
G20: Millets to empires, host India showcases rich heritage in Bengaluru
Central banks, including RBI, may raise interest rates to combat inflation
Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report
Eligible EPFO members can now apply for higher pension till May 3, 2023
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Centre forms panel to prepare road map for health care regulations
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre invites Big Tech, start-ups to discuss digital competition law

Big Tech companies have been asked to come separately on March 11 to make suggestions on the digital competition law

Topics
MCA | big tech | start- ups

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

office, meeting, business

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has invited representatives of Google, Amazon, Meta, Apple, Twitter, and Netflix for discussions about the proposed digital competition law, according to sources. Zomato, OYO, Swiggy, Paytm, MakeMyTrip, Flipkart, and a few others will also join these discussions.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MCA

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 20:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.