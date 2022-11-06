JUST IN
Panel on tax refunds for exports from SEZs, EOUs to submit report on Dec 20
Business Standard

Centre may axe 116 infra projects worth Rs 1.26 trn lagging for decades

Land issues, Centre-State tussles caused delay, roads and railways have the highest share

Topics
indian government | infrastructure projects | Infra Projects

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

India will invest Rs 100 trillion rupees in infrastructure to boost economic growth, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Bloomberg)
In an internal report prepared by the Centre's think tank, Niti Ayog, these 116 projects feature in the list of those

Decades of land acquisition niggles, bureaucratic red tape and Centre-State tussles are likely to lead to the shelving of 116 crucial infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.26 trillion. While these projects have incurred a cumulative capital expenditure of Rs 20,311 crore, the Centre is planning to finally put a lid on them.

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 16:26 IST

