IBA seeks bids from advisory firms for designing PSBs development programme

Industry body IBA has invited bids from advisory firms and institutes to design and deliver a leadership development programme for public sector banks (PSBs) to prepare a pipeline of leaders in tune with the increasing competitive landscape.
The selected entity will design and deliver the training programme for senior officers of PSBs, including chief general managers (CGMs), general managers (GMs) and deputy general managers (DGMs).
The training programme can be delivered through three modes -- online as e-learning modules, online through live webinars/meetings and through in-person mode, a public notice said.
The objective is to develop future generation of leaders who are digitally savvy, strategic thinkers with capability to build highly collaborative teams and create customer-centric organisations that thrive in a very dynamic competitive environment, it said.
"The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) has been requested by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) to appoint an Agency/ Firm/ Institution to design and deliver a leadership development programme for Public Sector Banks in India," it said.
The FSIB is an autonomous body of the Government of India. The mandated objectives of the Bureau include training and development of managerial personnel in nationalised banks and financial institutions in the public sector.
The FSIB aims to provide best-in-class training and development opportunities to the senior management of PSBs.
The programme aims to groom business leaders of the PSBs who shall be ready to assume top management and board-level positions and to drive long-term sustainable business in a competitive market place, it said.
The bidder is expected to have proven abilities to design, develop and deliver such a programme, including online e-learning modules on a standard Learning Management Solution (EDX, Coursera etc), it added.
The bidder will be selected under the Quality cum Cost Based System (QCBS) with weightages of 80:20 (80 per cent for technical proposal and 20 per cent for financial bid).
The last date for submission of bids is July 30. The pre-bid meeting will be held on July 16.
