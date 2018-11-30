Centre mops up Rs 170 billion through fourth tranche of CPSE ETF

The government has managed to raise Rs 170 billion through the fourth tranche of CPSE ETF, a fund that comprises of 11 state-owned companies. Senior government sources said that the follow-on fund offering (FFO) garnered subscription worth Rs 250 billion, of which the government has decided to retain Rs 170 billion.

The had a base issue size of Rs 80 billion, with a green-shoe option to retain additional subscription of Rs 60 billion. However, sensing higher demand the centre had enhanced the issue size to Rs 170 billion.

Sources said the offering saw broad-based participation from mutual funds, retirement fund, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs). State-owned institutions, including Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) submitted big-ticket applications on the last day, said a source privy to the development.

The government didn’t have the option of retaining more than Rs 170 billion as it would have led to dilution of its holdings in some of the underlying securities to below 53 per cent. The move would have required an approval of alternative mechanism, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The 11 state-run companies that form the are Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Coal India, Indian Oil Company, Oil India, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and Bharat Electronics. NTPC, SJVN, NLC and NBCC are the new entrants to the ETF.

The on Friday ended at 1,968, down 1.6 per cent with eight of its components declining. The new units of the fund will be issued at a 4.5 per cent discount to investors that applied in the FFO. The discount is given on the weighted average price of underlying shares during the FFO period.

The FFO had open for subscription on Wednesday and closed on Friday. On Tuesday, institutional investors had bid for units worth Rs 133 billion in the anchor category. Some of the investors who applied in the anchor segment include Societe Generale, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, LIC and SBI Mutual Fund, said sources.

The success of the CPSE ETF has given a boost to the government’s disinvestment kitty. The centre now raised Rs 322 billion –40 per cent of the target—as part of 2018-19 disinvestment programme. I the remaining four months of the fiscal, the centre plans to raise another Rs 478 billion through buybacks, initial public offerings (IPOs) and offer for sale (OFS) in state-owned companies and those with Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) holdings.