Centre okays GSI's bid to purchase 2 coastal vessels worth Rs 245.07 cr

-
ALSO READ
Centre nods for Goa like beach shacks across coastal states to lift tourism
Third, and the biggest, edition of coastal defence exercise from today
Indonesia's Mt Semeru unleashes lava river in new eruption today
PM Modi approves New Coastal Zone Management Plan for Karnataka
Coastal clean-up campaign gets huge boost by public, celebrities: Minister
-
The Centre on Thursday said it has given its go-ahead to a proposal by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to purchase two coastal vessels costing Rs 245.07 crore.
The induction of these vessels will increase the exploration activities of GSI in the marine sphere which has huge resources of heavy minerals within the territorial waters of the east and west coast of the country, it added.
"The Ministry of Mines has approved the proposal of the Geological Survey of India to procure two coastal vessels as a replacement to the existing vessels here today. The project is at an estimated cost of Rs 245.07 crore," according to an official statement.
The proposed vessels are planned to go further beyond the territorial waters for collecting baseline data as well as identifying mineral potential areas.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 22:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU