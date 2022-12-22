JUST IN
Launch of digital rupee a historic milestone, says RBI executive director
Defence chiefs of US, India discuss global security, bilateral cooperation
ISB records almost three-fold jump in pre and post placements CTC
IOCL selects Reliance Jio managed network services for its retail outlets
DoT forms 4 task forces to boost domestic telecom mfg, remove hurdles
Govt sees bright prospect of wheat; current temp conducive for high yields
Centre taking vital steps on food security in people's interest: Union MoS
Parliament panel moots digital competition law to curb unfair biz practices
After 2 years of Covid lull, Delhi restaurants decked for X'mas, New Year
India tweaks gas procurement norms for fertiliser firms to cut cost: Report
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Defence chiefs of US, India discuss global security, bilateral cooperation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Launch of digital rupee a historic milestone, says RBI executive director

Terming the launch of digital rupee a historic milestone, RBI executive director said the currency would bring in a lot of operational efficiency in the system and will foster financial inclusion

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Banking Industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Terming the launch of digital rupee a historic milestone, RBI executive director Ajay Kumar Choudhary on Thursday said the currency would bring in a lot of operational efficiency in the system and will foster financial inclusion.

As per the central bank digital currency (CBDC) tracker, almost 105 countries representing 95 per cent of the world's GDP have taken steps to inculcate digital currency in their ecosystem.

Around 50 countries are at the advanced phase of exploration to launch the digital currency, while 10 countries have fully launched the digital currency, he said at an event organised by PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI).

Digital rupee will add the resilience associated with innovation in the way payments are made, he said, adding, it will also boost innovation in the cross-border payment space.

CBDC will give the public the desired experience while ensuring consumer protection but avoiding the damaging social and economic consequences, he added.

RBI has already launched the Central Bank Digital Currency CBDC-W and CBDC-R on a pilot basis for the Indian market. CBDC-W and CBDC-R refer to wholesale and retail, respectively.

Digital currency is expected to complement rather than to replace the current forms of currency and it would provide an additional avenue to the users as a payment instrument.

He stated that the Reserve Bank of India would be taking all steps to ensure that the issuance of CBDC follows a calibrated and nuanced approach with adequate safeguards to tackle any potential difficulties and risks so as to build a system which is inclusive, competitive, and responsive to innovation and tech changes.

Explaining the difference between digital currency and UPI, Choudhary said that like physical currency, digital currency issued by the central bank is the RBI's liability whereas UPI is a means of payment and any transaction through UPI is the respective bank's liability.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reserve Bank of India

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 20:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.