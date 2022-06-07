Centre permits green open access for smaller electricity consumers

-
ALSO READ
What is Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN)?
Adani Green inks agreement with SECI to supply 4,667 MW green power
French Open 2022: Five things that made it different from previous editions
Will India's green hydrogen projects fuel its future needs?
India's renewable power generation growth races ahead of thermal
-
In order to increase the purchase of renewable energy in the country, the Centre has allowed smaller electricity consumers, below 100 kW, to purchase green energy through open access.
Open access allows a consumer to buy electricity from a source of its choice. Earlier, green energy open access was restricted till 1 Mw consumption level.
The move is expected to draw the attention of smaller industries and commercial consumers or large households to shift to green energy.
Through a Gazette notification, the union power ministry notified "Green Open Access" Rules, 2022. It said these rules are for "promoting generation, purchase and consumption of green energy including the energy from Waste-to-Energy plants."
"The notified Rules enable simplified procedure for the open access (OA) to green power. It will enable faster approval of Green OA, Uniform Banking, Voluntary purchase of RE power by commercial & industrial consumers, applicability of OA charges etc," said the notification.
The union power ministry in a statement said, the decision would provide certainty on open access charges to be levied on green energy open access consumers which includes transmission charges, wheeling charges, cross-subsidy surcharge and standby charges.
Captive Consumers can take power under Green Open Access with no minimum limitation.
The power ministry has also capped cross-subsidy surcharge (CSS) and notified removal of additional surcharge (AS) on open access consumers. This, it said will incentivise the consumers to go green and also address the issues that have hindered the growth of open access in India.
State owned power distribution companies (discoms) impose CSS and AS on open access consumers to cross subsidise their loss over losing a consumer to another supplier.
The notification further said, there will be a uniform renewable purchase obligation (RPO), on all obligated entities in the area of a discom. It has also included the Green Hydrogen/Green Ammonia for fulfilment of its RPO.
Consumers will be given the green certificates if they consume green power.
Cross subsidy surcharge and additional surcharge shall not be applicable if green energy is utilised for production of green hydrogen and green ammonia, said the notice.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU