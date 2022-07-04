Centre planning export houses exclusively for cooperatives: Amit Shah

The is working on a proposal to set up two dedicated export houses that will enable cooperatives to brand and export items, said Cooperatives Minister on Monday.

Shah said the government plans to enable KRIBHCO and to go for seed improvement and Amul, one of India’s largest cooperative, will set up laboratories to certify and test organic products across India. He was speaking at a conference to commemorate the 100th International Day of Cooperatives,

Shah said proposed bylaws will ensure that if a primary agriculture cooperative society (PACS) becomes defunct, states will have the power to liquidate it within 180 days and set-up a new one in its place.

Shah also said that the cooperative sector can play an important role in making India self-reliant and ensure the economic prosperity of 70 crore poor people.

Capitalism and communism are extreme forms of governance and the cooperative model of development is best suited for the country, he said adding that the cooperation ministry is working on various aspects to strengthen the cooperative sector by making them professional and multi-dimensional.

A cooperative university will be set up to provide skills training and offer courses in subjects like accounting, marketing and management. The trained manpower can be absorbed in the cooperative societies and this will also eliminate nepotism in appointments.

He also said there is a need to change laws as well but stressed self-regulation among cooperatives. There are 8.5 lakh cooperative societies in India and around 12 crore people are linked directly with this sector.

While mentioning the contribution of cooperatives in many businesses like milk, fertilisers, sugar, fisheries, agri-credit and procurement of food grains, he pitched for diversification of cooperatives into other sectors.