Centre plans to make Essential Commodities Act less stringent

The Centre on Tuesday sought cooperation from states to ease the (ECA) by scrapping mandatory jail term for offences committed under the Act.

It has also directed states to set up price stabilisation funds at the earliest to control prices of essential items, and said by March 2020, the inter-state portability of ration cards scheme would be implemented in 13 states.

The announcements came after Food Minister Ramvilas Paswan held a meeting with state food and consumer affairs ministers.