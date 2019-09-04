JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Foreign exchange dealers under lens for large overseas remittances
Business Standard

Centre plans to make Essential Commodities Act less stringent

The announcements came after Food Minister Ramvilas Paswan held a meeting with state food and consumer affairs ministers

Sanjeeb Mukherjee 

punishment

The Centre on Tuesday sought cooperation from states to ease the Essential Commodities Act (ECA) by scrapping mandatory jail term for offences committed under the Act.

It has also directed states to set up price stabilisation funds at the earliest to control prices of essential items, and said by March 2020, the inter-state portability of ration cards scheme would be implemented in 13 states.

The announcements came after Food Minister Ramvilas Paswan held a meeting with state food and consumer affairs ministers.

.
First Published: Wed, September 04 2019. 01:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU