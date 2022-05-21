Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and on diesel by Rs 6/litre

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said Centre has decided to reduce excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to avoid increase in fuel prices that were necessitated due to surge in international oil prices. The move will have revenue implication of around Rs 1 trillion for the government, she said.
"We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on Diesel by Rs 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by Rs 7 per litre," tweeted Sitharaman in a thread on the bevy of measures being taken to reduce the impact of price rise on common man.
"I wish to exhort all state governments, especially the states where reduction wasn’t done during the last round (November 2021), to also implement a similar cut and give relief to the common man," said Sitharaman.
PM Narendra Modi has specifically asked all arms of the government to work with sensitivity and give relief to the common man. Keeping in line with PM Modi's commitment to help the poor and common man, we are announcing more steps to help our people, she said.
Sitharaman also said that Centre will give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder (upto 12 cylinders) to over 90 million beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This will have a revenue implication of around Rs 6,100 crore a year.
"We are also reducing the customs duty on raw materials intermediaries for plastic products where our import dependence is high.
7/12 We are reducing the Central excise duty on Petrol by ₹ 8 per litre and on Diesel by ₹ 6 per litre. This will reduce the price of petrol by ₹ 9.5 per litre and of Diesel by ₹ 7 per litre. It will have revenue implication of around ₹ 1 lakh crore/year for the government.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 21, 2022
This will result in reduction of cost of final products. Similarly, we are calibrating customs duty on raw materials and intermediaries for iron and steel to reduce their prices. Import duty on some raw materials of steel will be reduced. Export duty on some steel products will be levied. Measures are being taken up to improve the availability of cement and through better logistics to reduce the cost of cement," Sitharaman further said.
