India to enter green bond market with $1 billion debut auction on Wednesday
Business Standard

Centre's three new national cooperatives signal sector's growing clout

But, critics say the approach in forming should have been bottoms-up instead of top-down

Centre | Organic farming | NDDB

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

agriculture
Representative Image

Perhaps for the first time ever in the long history of the Indian cooperative movement, the Centre, through a cabinet decision, announced the formation of not one but three brand new multi-state cooperative societies that will cover a whole gamut of issues such as seed production and distribution, organic farming, and export promotion.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 10:11 IST

