PE deals in Asia-Pacific fall in 2022 as US investors drop China for India
Wheat prices may come down by Rs 5-6/kg: Flour millers on govt's move
Russian oil exports to India likely to hit new highs as interest grows
Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid Q3 profit up 27% to Rs 120 crore
Hope Budget corrects Centre's fiscal approach towards states: Kerala FM
As world's fastest-growing economy at 5.8%, India bright spot: UN economist
Power ministry proposes tax-paid green bonds issuance, says report
UN slashes India's economic growth forecast by 20 bps to 5.8% for 2023
Indian economy expected to grow 7%: How GDP forecasts changed in 3 years
Constitution withstood test of time: President Murmu ahead of Republic Day
PE deals in Asia-Pacific fall in 2022 as US investors drop China for India
Business Standard

Centre set to pay out Rs 4,000 crore PLI incentives by March-end

The Budget may extend the PLI scheme to six-seven more sectors such as toys, textiles, electronics, bicycle components, leather, and furniture

Topics
PLI scheme | central government | Budget 2023

Shreya Nandi 

The government is set to pay Rs 4,000 crore by March to beneficiaries of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme as it lines up its expansion, likely to be announced in the Budget.

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 20:16 IST

