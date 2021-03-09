Centre, states to remove 6,000 compliance norms by Aug 15, 2022: DPIIT Secy

-
The union and state governments will reduce compliance burden by 6,000 processes by the time India celebrates its 75th independence day next year to further promote ease of doing business, secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra said on Tuesday.
He told reporters that a systematic exercise across Centre and states is being undertaken to eliminate or reduce compliances, which have an adverse impact on time and cost of businesses.
The exercise is divided into two phases - March 31 this year and August 15, 2022, he said while releasing booklets on FDI reforms and ease of doing business in India.
These compliances are related to areas which do not require amendments in Acts and complex legal examination of rules, he said.
In phase 1, work is underway for reducing regulatory burden across six areas including renewal of licenses; inspections to be assigned randomly; returns/filings to be standardised and digitisation and simplification of all manual records or procedures, he said.
Mohapatra said maximum compliance burdens are in five union ministries - commerce and industry; finance; health; corporate affairs; and mines.
Out of the 6,000 burdens, 1,500 -2,000 are at Central level and remaining at state.
Besides compliance burden, the government has also undertaken removal of archaic laws and decriminalisation of rules, he pointed out.
The official further said that to promote investments, the government is working on creation of a single window system for approvals and clearances.
By April 15, the system will be in place and initially 14 states will be involved in the process, said Mohapatra.
