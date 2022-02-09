Centre to ensure higher opening stock of urea & DAP for next kharif season

To ensure adequate and timely supply of to farmers in the next 2022 season, the government targets higher-than expected opening stock of urea and DAP nutrients, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Normally, sowing in the (summer) season begins with the onset of Southwest monsoon in July. However, the fertiliser requirement for the season is mostly between April and September.

Stating that advance preparations have been made to source the and raw materials from the global market for the next season, the official said this will help in maintaining higher-than-expected opening stocks of urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP). which are widely consumed in the country.

The opening stock of DAP is estimated to be 25 lakh tonne for the 2022 kharif season, higher than 14.5 lakh tonne in the 2021 season.

The opening stock of urea would be 60 lakh tonne for the next kharif season as against 50 lakh tonne in the 2021 kharif season, the official added.

The government official further said India is in talks with several countries and exploring long-term agreements for supply of the key soil nutrients.

The advance preparation is being done as global fertiliser prices continue to be ruling high amid tight supplies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by China from where India imports 45 per cent of its DAP requirement and some quantities of urea, the official added.

Unlike urea, the prices of DAP and other phosphatic are fixed by private companies. A rise in global prices of raw materials has influenced domestic DAP rates.

However, the government raised the nutrient-based subsidy on DAP and NPK fertilisers separately for 2021 kharif and the ongoing rabi season to ensure farmers get the soil nutrients at affordable rates.

The government also asked companies not to sell DAP at more than Rs 1,200 per bag of 50 kg.

Besides raising the subsidy, the government has been micro-monitoring the movement of supplies across the country and tied up with the Railways for faster movement of rakes from plants and port to district headquarters.

The official said a war room has been set up to track if the fertiliser stock at a district level (especially in the most DAP and urea consumed states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh) is adequate or not and accordingly make arrangement to the most needy district.

With the support of state governments, this approach helped address the crisis and improve availability across the country in kharif and ongoing rabi season, the official said.

When a record 1.5 million tonnes of fertilisers were imported in October-November last year, the government facilitated their movement from ports to district headquarters with the support of the Railways.

The number of rakes increased to 70 on a daily basis from normal 50-55 rakes. Out of which, DAP and NPK fertilisers rakes were about 30, the official added.

Having successfully tackled supplies in these two seasons, the Fertiliser Ministry is geared up to ensure there is smooth, adequate and timely supply of key soil nutrients in the next kharif season.

