JUST IN
Centre likely to identify five coastal shipping projects for PPP in FY24
NaMo free dialysis centre, 100th Janaushadhi Kendra launched in Bengaluru
DoT expected to exempt small 5G transceivers from clearance process
PM Modi exhorts India Inc to make most of budget, ramp up investments
PMBJP scheme removed medical expense worries of crores of Indians, says PM
Govt explains guidelines for paid endorsements by social media influencers
Slowdown in GDP growth late last year temporary: Moody's Analytics
India's Q4 economic growth in 2022 to be temporary: Moody's Analytics
Private sector should increase investments, benefit from Budget: Modi
Ill-conceived, biased, says SBI rpt on Rajan's Hindu rate of growth remarks
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
NaMo free dialysis centre, 100th Janaushadhi Kendra launched in Bengaluru
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Centre likely to identify five coastal shipping projects for PPP in FY24

The aim is to connect vital, high-demand economic areas which have an infrastructure deficit or traditional transport like roadways and railways that have reached saturation

Topics
coastal shipping | PPP | Centre

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

As part of its plan to reorient national logistics, the Centre is likely to invite private participation in five coastal shipping projects with a provision of viability gap funding (VGF) in the approaching fiscal year (2023-24, or FY24), Business Standard has learnt.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on coastal shipping

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 20:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.