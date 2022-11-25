JUST IN
Data regulation provision to be included in new Digital India Act
States' Budget demand: 60% GST share, extended compensation period
Centre to review spending pattern of rural job scheme ahead of Budget

The October work demand under the scheme, according to the MGNREGS website, is the lowest in a month so far in this financial year

Topics
MGNREGS | Employment in India | Rural India

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

MGNREGS
The review is a Pan-India exercise that will also look at areas and districts where MGNREGA expenditure has surged during the past few years, and the reasons thereof

The Centre has formed a high-level panel headed by a former bureaucrat to undertake a comprehensive review of the flagship rural job guarantee scheme’s expenditure pattern, governance structure, and administrative issues with an aim to plug loopholes and leakages.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 22:54 IST

