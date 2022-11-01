JUST IN
NITI Aayog eyes Rs 5.66 trn stalled infra projects for completion in FY23
Door open for no regulation of satellite spectrum in revised telecom Bill
CBDT proposes common ITR with focus on crypto assets declaration
Janaushadhi stores for affordable medicines grew 100-times in 8 yrs: Govt
Rural development ministry seeks additional Rs 25,000 cr fund for MGNREGS
Revisit denial to disclose report on armed forces' pay: CIC to PMO
Credit to industry up 12.6% YoY in September; touches 100-month high
Manufacturing PMI recovers to 55.3 in Oct amid contained price pressures
HFCL gets nod to avail incentive up to Rs 653 cr under PLI scheme in 5G era
Expenditure on India's information commissions has fallen 91% in six years
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
India, Australia discuss early closure of trade deal signed 7 months ago
Business Standard

Changed and new rules for National Pension Scheme: All you need to know

Here is a list of the changed and new rules by Irdai and PFRD regarding the National Pension Scheme

Topics
National Pension Scheme | IRDAI | PFRDA

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (PFRDA) have made several changes and enforced new rules of the National Pension System (NPS). Here is a list of the changed and new rules.

e-nomination process

The nodal officer will now have the authority to accept or reject your application once he/she receives it. Also, if the officer does not take action on your application within 30 days, it will be automatically submitted to the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA).

No proposal form required for annuity on maturity

Irdai has said that it no longer requires a separate proposal form to buy annuity.

Digital life certificate

Digital life certificates can be submitted online through Jeevan Praman. It is necessary to submit life certificates to the pension authority every year as long as the pensioner receives pension.

Contribution via credit card

The PFRDA ruling says that NPS account holders in tier-2 cities can't contribute to NPS using credit cards as of August 3, 2022.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on National Pension Scheme

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 21:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.