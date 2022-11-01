Changed and new rules for National Pension Scheme: All you need to know

-
ALSO READ
Govt employees' pension: 'Old versus new' debate gathers momentum
Proposed minimum assured-return scheme may fetch 2-7% rate of return
PFRDA proposes tweaks in NPS subscribers rule: Here's what could change
Can the new Irdai chief bring in much-awaited reforms in insurance sector?
NPS exit form to be treated as proposal to purchase annuity products: Irdai
-
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Pension Fund Regulatory Development Authority (PFRDA) have made several changes and enforced new rules of the National Pension System (NPS). Here is a list of the changed and new rules.
e-nomination process
The nodal officer will now have the authority to accept or reject your application once he/she receives it. Also, if the officer does not take action on your application within 30 days, it will be automatically submitted to the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA).
No proposal form required for annuity on maturity
Irdai has said that it no longer requires a separate proposal form to buy annuity.
Digital life certificate
Digital life certificates can be submitted online through Jeevan Praman. It is necessary to submit life certificates to the pension authority every year as long as the pensioner receives pension.
Contribution via credit card
The PFRDA ruling says that NPS account holders in tier-2 cities can't contribute to NPS using credit cards as of August 3, 2022.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 21:04 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU