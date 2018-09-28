Chemists on strike today against Centre's move to regularise e-pharmacies

Chemists across the country have shut down shutters on Friday to protest against the central government's move to regulate online sale of medicines.

While the government has issued appeals and warning letters to chemists not to proceed on a strike it is also taking steps to ensure there are no shortages. Pharmacies in hospitals and day and night stores will remain open, according to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration commissioner Pallavi Darade.

Online pharmacies will accept the order and deliver medicines as usual. “A majority of our stores will be closed today, however, we plan to open a few pharmacies at the cluster level, state wise and will have a helpline number to address emergencies to avoid inconvenience to the public," said P Jaya Kumar, Chief operating officer-Apollo Pharmacy.

There are around 850,000 retail chemists across the country and J Shinde, president of All India Chemists and Druggist Association claims that Friday's strike has hundred per cent support of members.

Though they account for only a fraction of Rs 1.25 trillion domestic pharmaceutical market, online pharmacies are getting popular in cities by offering free deliveries and discounts.

Fearing a loss of business to the portals, the AIOCD is on the protest. Shinde says the government should provide a level playing field for established offline stores. “On one hand the government is considering a cap on trade margins and at the same time, it is introducing regulations for online pharmacies. These online companies are being funded by large investors and can afford to give hope with huge discounts. The traditional offline retail stores will suffer and will have to shut,” Shinde fears.

Earlier this month, the government released the draft rules allowing one-point registration for e-pharmacies and fixing procedures for sale. Under the proposed rules, individuals or companies will have to register with the central licensing authority to run an e-pharmacy. State-wide registration is not required.

Kailas Tandle of Maharashtra Registered Pharmacists Association fears there are no checks and balances on the sale of medicines on portals and has also demanded geographical restrictions on sale and state wise control on the online pharmacies.

While the strike will be effective from morning seven till night, there will not be shortages, said All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association President A N Mohan.

There are around 35,000 shops in Tamil Nadu, of which around 5,000 are hospital pharmacies which will be functioning. The rest of the 30,000 pharmacies including the retail chains would be closed on Friday. While Apollo Pharmacy has agreed to close the shops, some of the other retail chains have not communicated about this, said K K Selvan, general secretary to the Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association.