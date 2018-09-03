Chhattisgarh aims to double GDSP by 2025, provide housing for all

Mineral-rich is aiming to double its (GSDP) by 2025, when it celebrates the silver jubilee of its formation. The state was carved out of Madhya Pradesh in November 2000.

The BJP-led government has decided to draft an “ (Atal Vision Document)” to execute the plan for “Nava (young) 2025”.

“It doesn't matter Who the chief minister is in 2025; what matters is how would have progressed,” Chief Minister Raman Singh said. The work for preparing the document, which has commenced with an invitation for suggestions from all sections of the society, will be completed in a month, he added.





Under the Atal Vision Document, the state has set a target to increase its GSDP two fold within the next seven years. Chhattisgarh's GSDP for 2017-18 at current prices is estimated to be Rs 2.77 trillion, which is five per cent higher than the revised estimates for 2016-17.

The vision document would also focus on ensuring Chhattisgarh's inclusion in the list of five leading states based on per capita income. The state also aims to double farmers’ income, provide a roof for all its citizen and achieve 100 per cent literacy. Its literacy rate was 70.28 per cent according to 2011 census.

Singh, who will seek the mandate for a fourth term, will be starting the second phase of “Atal Vikas Yatra” covering 6,000 km. Chhattisgarh will be going to the polls in November.

“Because of the continuity of development works, Chhattisgarh has created a niche for itself among growing states in the last 15 years,” Singh said, adding that the journey of growth will continue and firm up with the proposed vision document.