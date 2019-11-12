Chhattisgarh govt claims job for over 500,000 created despite slowdown

The government has claimed that it has created jobs for over 500,000 people across sectors over the past 10 months despite the in the country.

Data released by the state said that after the formation of the new government led by Bhupesh Baghel, some 541,259 people have got employment within a span of 10 months, that is, from January to October 2019. This includes 510,117 rural jobs, 20,502 in the government sector and 10,640 in industry.

“The state government has launched Narva, Garva, Ghurva and Bari schemes for strengthening the rural economy and this has made a big difference,” a spokesperson said. Under these schemes, self-employment and employment opportunities were created for rural inhabitants.

In the government sector, the state had filled vacant posts and conducted a new recruitment drive. In all, 20,502 people had been recruited in government offices.

Similarly, 10,640 people have been absorbed in industry despite most major units underperforming due to a raw material crisis. The government said the encouragement provided to industries in the state had led to significant progress in the industrial sector when the entire nation was going through a recession.

The state had earlier bucked the trend and recorded impressive growth in the automobile sector at a time when industry across the country was passing through its worst crisis.