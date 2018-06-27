Chinese firms warn India safeguard duty will derail its 100 Gw target

Chinese solar panel manufacturers have warned India that its march to 100 Gw of generation capacity will be derailed if India goes ahead with safeguards duty.

In the final public hearing for assessing the impact of imported solar cells and modules on the domestic manufacturing industry, the Indian solar manufacturing sector upped their ante by asking 95 per cent safeguards duty on imports. On the other side were the Indian project developers and more than a dozen importers from China, Taiwan and Canada who said any safeguards duty would be detrimental to India’s solar ...