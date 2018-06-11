Chinese officials to visit India to inspect non-basmati rice mills

A team of Chinese officials will visit by the end of this month to inspect and certify some non- mills here, allowing them to export to China, a said.

A major market in the world, currently allows import of from

The two countries last week signed an agreement under which has agreed to import from non- rice as well.

Under the pact, the shipments will have to comply with the Chinese plant quarantine laws and regulations. India will also have to ensure that processing and storage houses of the rice to be exported to is free from pests - Trogoderma granarium and Prostephanus truncatus - and live insects.

"A Chinese team would visit India to inspect some of our non-basmati rice mills with a view to listing out those Indian rice mills which will be permitted to export to China," the said.

The hoped that soon after this process, rice mills would be able to start shipments to China.

The exported rice will have to be free of soil, seeds of weeds, paddy hull, loose bran and any of plant debris of rice.

Non-basmati rice exports from the country during April-February 2018 stood at USD 3.26 billion as against USD 2.53 billion in 2016-17.

The signing of the protocol between the two countries assumes significance as India has time and again asked for greater market access for its agri commodities in the Chinese market.

India wants to increase exports to China with a view to bridging the ballooning trade deficit, which has increased to USD USD 63.12 billion in 2017-18 from USD 51.08 billion in the previous fiscal.