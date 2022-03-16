Chinese supply disruption unlikely to hit consumers, says survey

-
Disruption in the Chinese supply chains propelled by a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring country is unlikely to have a significant direct impact on Indian consumers, according to a survey conducted by LocalCircles.
This is largely due to the fact that an increasing number of Indian households — 39 per cent of households surveyed — have said they did not buy any made-in-China products in the last one year.
Of households that purchased China-made products during the period, over two-thirds consumers said they have reduced their purchases as compared to a year before.
