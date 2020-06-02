CII Annual session: What Modi has told business leaders in recent years

Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address on 'Getting Growth Back' via a virtual online meeting at the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday.

His address comes at a time when companies are resuming operations after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed relaxations amid

Here is a look at Modi's previous addresses at industry groups:

Tokyo, November 11, 2016

Modi visited Japan and met with leaders of India Japan Business Leaders Forum. He addressed a business luncheon in Tokyo, where he said that he wished to make India the world's most open economy. Modi said, "India’s development needs are huge and substantial. We seek rapid achievement of our developmental priorities, but in a manner that is environment friendly.

· "We want to build roads and railways in a faster way"

· "We want to explore minerals and hydrocarbons in a greener way"

· "We want to build homes and civic amenities in a smarter way"

· We want to produce energy in a cleaner way." Click here to read more

UP Investors Summit, February 21, 2018

Modi inaugurated the Summit, organised by Yogi Adityanath-led UP government in Lucknow. Leading industrialists, 18 Union ministers and a number of foreign delegations attended the event.

Addressing the Summit, Modi said, "Our government will ensure that the benefits of the ongoing structural and policy changes reach to those at the lowest rung of the society."

Address to IT professionals, October 24, 2018

Standing up for India Inc, Prime Minister said he does not believe in the culture of criticising industry and corporates who he believes are doing exemplary social work alongside their business.

"In our country, the general image is to abuse businessmen, industrialists. I don't know why it is so but it has become a fashion. This is not a line of thought I agree with," Modi said, addressing IT professionals and tech honchos in a townhall where he urged technology companies to contribute their expertise and manpower to bring social change.



11th BRICS Summit, November 14, 2019

Modi courted the BRICS business leaders and urged them to invest in the country's infrastructure development. Terming India a land of limitless opportunities, the prime minister urged the business leaders of the BRICS nations to invest in India, particularly in its infrastructure development.

"India is the world's most open and investment friendly economy due to political stability, predictable policy and business friendly reforms," Modi said.



Centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers, January 6, 2020

Modi said action against a few corrupt entities should not be seen as the government crackdown on the corporate sector, as he sought to allay doubts over his regime’s intentions.

The attempt has been to bring transparency, efficiency and accountability in tax system, and reduce human interface with the tax department, he said.

The Prime Minister asked industry to shun pessimism, saying the government will stand shoulder to shoulder with India Inc in its attempt to expand business in any nook and corner of the country.

He said the target to nearly double the size of the economy to $5 trillion is just a phase and the targets are bigger and higher.





